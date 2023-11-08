CRH (NYSE:CRH) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRH. StockNews.com began coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Get CRH alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:CRH opened at $58.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.22. CRH has a 12-month low of $36.14 and a 12-month high of $60.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 428.0% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 5,175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,091,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,228 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,581,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,833,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRH

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.