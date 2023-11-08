CRH (NYSE:CRH) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRH. StockNews.com began coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 428.0% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 5,175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,091,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,228 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,581,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,833,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.
