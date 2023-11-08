CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $50.99, but opened at $53.20. CRISPR Therapeutics shares last traded at $53.13, with a volume of 666,753 shares.

The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.24) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $52.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

