Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Criteo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. White now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Criteo’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Criteo’s FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Criteo alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Criteo Stock Performance

Criteo stock opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.60 and a beta of 0.97. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 31,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Criteo by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Criteo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Criteo by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 70,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,962,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 7,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $203,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,802.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,962,561.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,536 shares of company stock worth $848,814 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.