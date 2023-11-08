Critical Contrast: Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) vs. Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF)

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) and Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Werner Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Mullen Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Werner Enterprises pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mullen Group pays out 120.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Werner Enterprises has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Werner Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Mullen Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Werner Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Werner Enterprises $3.29 billion 0.71 $241.26 million $2.33 15.92 Mullen Group N/A N/A N/A $1.00 9.74

This table compares Werner Enterprises and Mullen Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Werner Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Group. Mullen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Werner Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Werner Enterprises and Mullen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Werner Enterprises 4.48% 10.87% 5.15% Mullen Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Werner Enterprises and Mullen Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Werner Enterprises 2 5 8 0 2.40 Mullen Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $47.06, suggesting a potential upside of 26.84%. Mullen Group has a consensus target price of $14.96, suggesting a potential upside of 54.27%. Given Mullen Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mullen Group is more favorable than Werner Enterprises.

Summary

Werner Enterprises beats Mullen Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet that transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet, which offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; regional short-haul fleet that provides comparable truckload van service in the United States; and temperature controlled fleet, which offers truckload services for temperature sensitive products using temperature-controlled trailers. It transports retail store merchandise, consumer products, food and beverage products, and manufactured products. The Werner Logistics segment provides non-asset-based transportation and logistics services, including truck brokerage; logistics management services and solutions; rail transportation through alliances with rail and drayage providers; and residential and commercial deliveries of large or heavy items using liftgate straight truck. As of December 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 8,600 trucks, which included 8,305 company-operated, as well as 295 owned and operated by independent contractors;29,965 company-owned trailers that comprised dry vans, flatbeds, temperature-controlled, and other trailers. Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services. The Specialized & Industrial Services segment provides production services, well servicing, production fluid transportation, transportation of fluids for disposal, frac support, hydrovac excavation, and industrial cleaning and turnaround services; and specialized services comprising dredging and dewatering services, large diameter pipe stockpiling and stringing services, water management, environmental services, civil construction, municipal development and emergency services, hydrostatic testing services to the pipeline industry and midstream sector, and transporting of oversize and overweight shipments, as well as deals in original equipment manufacturer parts and services. This segment also offers drilling and drilling related services, consisting of transportation, handling, and storage of oilfield fluids, tubulars, and drilling mud; drilling rig relocation; general oilfield hauling; well disposal facility; core drilling; setting surface casing; and conductor pipe setting services. The U.S. & International Logistics segment provides logistics services through professional representatives and station agents. This segment also owns SilverExpress, a proprietary integrated transportation management platform. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Okotoks, Canada.

