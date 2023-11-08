CS Disco (LAW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect CS Disco to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 55.07%. The business had revenue of $34.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 million. On average, analysts expect CS Disco to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LAW opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. CS Disco has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $11.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $365.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.34.

LAW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CS Disco from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CS Disco from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CS Disco from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CS Disco from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 4,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $38,388.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 687,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Offerdahl bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,423.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 4,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $38,388.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 87.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 1,130.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 492.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

