CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.38 on Monday. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.95 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.88.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

