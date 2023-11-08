CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
CSI Compressco Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.38 on Monday. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.95 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.88.
CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter.
About CSI Compressco
CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.
