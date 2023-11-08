CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

CTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.17.

CTO stock opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $374.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $21.33.

In other news, CEO John P. Albright bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,299.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 366,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 2.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 85,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

