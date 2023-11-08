Cwm LLC Buys 3,358 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.41. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

