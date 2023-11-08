Cwm LLC Purchases 688 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cwm LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
Shares of BTI stock opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.74.
British American Tobacco Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
