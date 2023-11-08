Cwm LLC Sells 572 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HP. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 76,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at $517,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 119,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $1,455,502 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.69. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

HP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

