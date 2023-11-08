Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CYTK

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $35.85 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.58.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $404,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,288,668.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $404,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,288,668.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $87,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,760. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 126.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,678,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,234,000 after buying an additional 1,496,881 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,526,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,862,000 after buying an additional 983,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 244.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after buying an additional 854,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $38,459,000.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.