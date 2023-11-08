DA Davidson Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Valley Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $196.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

