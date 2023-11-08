DA Davidson Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Sierra Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $50.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.83 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sierra Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of BSRR opened at $17.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $265.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,496,000 after buying an additional 225,176 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $985,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 182.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 51,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

