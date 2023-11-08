DA Davidson Weighs in on Private Bancorp of America, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Private Bancorp of America in a research report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Private Bancorp of America’s current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Private Bancorp of America’s FY2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on PBAM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Private Bancorp of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Private Bancorp of America from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Private Bancorp of America Price Performance

PBAM stock opened at $33.23 on Monday. Private Bancorp of America has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $188.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

