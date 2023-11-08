DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DBV Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DBV Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DBV Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DBVT. StockNews.com started coverage on DBV Technologies in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DBV Technologies from $1.30 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $0.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $188.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.19. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth $352,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

