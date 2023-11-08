Definity Financial (DFY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Definity Financial to post earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Definity Financial stock opened at C$36.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.60. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.09 and a 52 week high of C$40.84. The stock has a market cap of C$4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 8.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.50 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.05.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

