Delta Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 202 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,091 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.5% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $459.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $443.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $137.59 and a 12 month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.83.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

