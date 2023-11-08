DHI Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for DHI Group in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DHI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

NYSE:DHX opened at $2.26 on Monday. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $105.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,022,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after buying an additional 121,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DHI Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 295,985 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 105,900 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

