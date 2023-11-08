Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DBD opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $25.38.

In related news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $36,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,086 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 337.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 909,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 701,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after buying an additional 487,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1,895.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 486,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 462,523 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

