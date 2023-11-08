Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of DBD opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $25.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $36,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diebold Nixdorf
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.