Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) CEO John W. Peyton Purchases 2,225 Shares of Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) CEO John W. Peyton bought 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,058.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,999.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

DIN stock opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.81. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.87.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.23 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

