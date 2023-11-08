Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Dine Brands Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $43.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.87. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang purchased 1,170 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $50,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,455.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dine Brands Global news, CEO John W. Peyton acquired 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $100,058.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,999.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,684.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,455.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,234,000 after buying an additional 64,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,483,000 after purchasing an additional 77,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 299.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,519,000 after buying an additional 548,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

