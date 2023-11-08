Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Senior Officer Andreas L’abbe Purchases 27,100 Shares of Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andreas L’abbe bought 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$16,260.00.

Discovery Silver stock opened at C$1.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$467.15 million and a P/E ratio of -11.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.33. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$2.16. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Silver from C$2.90 to C$2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

