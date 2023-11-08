Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.62.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of D opened at $45.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.52. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.