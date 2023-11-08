Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DFIN shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

NYSE DFIN opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.20. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $57.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $7,335,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,016.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $7,335,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,016.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 72,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $3,420,280.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,133,610 shares in the company, valued at $147,028,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 744,280 shares of company stock worth $38,102,999. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

