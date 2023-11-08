DoorDash, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.28) Per Share (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DoorDash in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.77). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get DoorDash alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.71.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $88.91 on Monday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.93.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 380.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 64,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 51,435 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in DoorDash by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in DoorDash by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $603,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 962,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,605,023.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $264,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,806,168.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $603,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 962,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,605,023.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,014,465 shares of company stock valued at $80,595,254. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.