Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

DMLP stock opened at $27.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40. Dorchester Minerals has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $33.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 35.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.8% in the third quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 48,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 30.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 89,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

