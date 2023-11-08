DoubleVerify (DV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of DV stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.57. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $313,446.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,732.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $313,446.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,732.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $254,221.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,059.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,264. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 64,067 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $488,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 50.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 108,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 14.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

