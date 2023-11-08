DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Matthew Kalish Sells 3,202 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Kalish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Matthew Kalish sold 105,660 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $3,619,911.60.

DraftKings Price Performance

DraftKings stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

