DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $50.00 at Needham & Company LLC

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

DraftKings stock opened at $35.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $36.24.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,301,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,301,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,463,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 611,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,484,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 7.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 0.5% in the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DraftKings by 10.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

