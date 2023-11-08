Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives $43.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.83.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
NYSE:EPC opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.99. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
