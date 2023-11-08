Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives $43.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPC opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.99. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

