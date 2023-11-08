Element Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 400 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.1% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $459.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $443.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.36. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $137.59 and a twelve month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Westpark Capital raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.83.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

