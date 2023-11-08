Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 130,647 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.66% of Encore Capital Group worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,100,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,969,000 after purchasing an additional 592,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,591,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $10,468,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,187,000 after acquiring an additional 177,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1,579.8% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142,073 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Insider Transactions at Encore Capital Group

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $2,051,301.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,378,121.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.74.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.56). Encore Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $309.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Encore Capital Group

(Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

