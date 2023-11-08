EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

ENS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CL King began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENS

EnerSys Stock Performance

NYSE:ENS opened at $87.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.39. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $908.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 317.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 203.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 24,598 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 204,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,334,000 after buying an additional 36,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.