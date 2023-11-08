Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,358 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.20% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $33,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,034,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,231,000 after buying an additional 97,947 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 68,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,481,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,321,000 after buying an additional 1,102,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 62,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:NULV opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

