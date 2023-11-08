Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Markel Group worth $34,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 99,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,172,119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,625,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 471,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,338.08 on Wednesday. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,186.56 and a one year high of $1,560.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,473.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,418.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.75.

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,531.25.

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 201 shares of company stock valued at $268,124 and sold 1,151 shares valued at $1,698,305. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

