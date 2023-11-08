Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $33.89 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 12,665 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Akamai Technologies worth $33,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,449,000 after acquiring an additional 749,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,549,920 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $277,564,000 after acquiring an additional 47,727 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $193,597,000 after acquiring an additional 151,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.72.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $911,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $911,088.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,976 shares of company stock worth $1,885,664. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $108.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $111.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

