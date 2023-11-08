Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 171.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.73% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $33,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000.

NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

