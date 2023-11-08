Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,156 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of BILL worth $33,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in BILL in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BILL by 64.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in BILL in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in BILL by 227.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 13,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,510,453.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,964,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 13,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,510,453.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,964,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total transaction of $4,587,356.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,324.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,289 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

BILL Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of BILL opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.18. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $139.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.97.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. BILL had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $295.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

