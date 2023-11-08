Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,690 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.12% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $32,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,200,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,939,000 after purchasing an additional 455,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,485,000 after purchasing an additional 127,727 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,178,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,971,000 after purchasing an additional 284,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 926,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,608 shares in the last quarter.

QEFA opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $59.83 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.11.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

