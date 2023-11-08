Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 195,703 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,703 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $33,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 228.7% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 18,474 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 178.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 95,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 61,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth $16,142,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

EZU opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.