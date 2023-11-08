Enviva (EVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 09/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Enviva has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $305.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva by 472.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enviva by 279.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enviva from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Enviva from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

