Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Banc of California, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Banc of California in a research report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Banc of California Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $12.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Banc of California by 43.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 68,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Banc of California by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Banc of California by 51.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Banc of California by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

