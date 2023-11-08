Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.43). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARDS stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $48,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 646,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that has completed Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

