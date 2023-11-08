Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for C4 Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.76) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.90). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for C4 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.46) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.09) EPS.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

CCCC opened at $1.87 on Monday. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $10.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $92.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.23.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.01. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a negative net margin of 663.05%. The company had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 144.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

