Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PROCEPT BioRobotics Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.09) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.11). Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The company’s revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PRCT

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $33.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $47.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth $582,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 35,746 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 923,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,298,000 after buying an additional 303,003 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.