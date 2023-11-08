Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Tire Co., Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Tire in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $13.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.99. The consensus estimate for Canadian Tire’s current full-year earnings is $16.23 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s FY2024 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Tire from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Canadian Tire Stock Down 6.2 %

CTC opened at C$250.00 on Wednesday. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$243.18 and a 1-year high of C$336.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$277.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$289.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$855 million, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.31 billion. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

Canadian Tire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

