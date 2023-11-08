Eventbrite, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Eventbrite in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Eventbrite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $8.25 on Monday. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $825.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 287,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 102,897 shares during the period. Deepwater Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Eventbrite by 476.0% during the 1st quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,941 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $617,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

