Everbridge (EVBG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. On average, analysts expect Everbridge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EVBG opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $874.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $36.41.

In other news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $65,032.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,949 shares in the company, valued at $966,210.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $65,032.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,949 shares in the company, valued at $966,210.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard A. Damore purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.39 per share, for a total transaction of $246,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,399.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,161 shares of company stock worth $270,543 and have sold 5,550 shares worth $119,213. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

