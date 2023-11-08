Federal Signal Co. Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Federal Signal in a report issued on Monday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FSS. DA Davidson downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Federal Signal stock opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 155.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

