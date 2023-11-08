FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $54.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.53. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.07. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 246.75%. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 49.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,226,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 739,166 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 27,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FibroGen by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 293,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 200,883 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

